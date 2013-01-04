UPDATE 10-Oil prices slip as rising U.S. supplies offset OPEC cuts
* Coming up: API's U.S. inventory report 4:30 p.m. (2130 GMT) (New throughout, updates prices and market activity to settlement, adds U.S. inventories report)
ANKARA Jan 4 Turkish authorities have made "important progress" in talks with jailed Kurdish militant leader Abdullah Ocalan aimed at ending a conflict that has killed tens of thousands of people over three decades, a senior ruling party official said on Friday.
"Talks have reached a certain stage, some important progress has been made and some results have been achieved, or will be achieved," Nurettin Canikli, deputy chairman of the ruling AK Party's parliamentary group, told reporters in Ankara.
* Coming up: API's U.S. inventory report 4:30 p.m. (2130 GMT) (New throughout, updates prices and market activity to settlement, adds U.S. inventories report)
Feb 28 No. 1 U.S. bank JPMorgan Chase & Co may return more money to shareholders than it earns over the next few years, it forecast on Tuesday, an encouraging sign for investors who have been waiting for richer dividends and share repurchases.
* Open to lengthening telecom airwave licences to 25 yrs-source