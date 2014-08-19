DIYARBAKIR, Turkey Aug 19 A Kurdish protester
was shot dead and two others were wounded in southeastern Turkey
on Tuesday in clashes with security forces dismantling a statue
of a prominent Kurdish militant, a local rights group said.
The protesters in the Lice district of Diyarbakir, the main
regional city, were trying to stop authorities from demolishing
the statue of Mahsum Korkmaz, the first field commander of the
Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) militant group.
The head of the Diyarbakir office of Turkey's Human Rights
Association (IHD), Raci Bilici, said Mehdi Taskin, 24, was shot
in the head during the clashes. One of the two wounded had four
bullet wounds, he said.
