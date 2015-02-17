* PKK warns peace process could be near end
* Hopes have been high of deal ahead of June election
* Davutoglu calls for militants to renounce armed struggle
* Insurgency has killed 40,000 over three decades
(Adds Davutoglu quotes)
By Daren Butler
ISTANBUL, Feb 17 Kurdish militants demanded
concrete steps from Turkey to advance a fragile peace process on
Tuesday, accusing the ruling AK Party of stalling and warning
that the negotiations could break down.
Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu responded with a call for the
rebels to declare they have renounced armed struggle - a key
government demand to advance talks before a June general
election.
There has been speculation in recent weeks that jailed
militant leader Abdullah Ocalan would call an end to a conflict
which has killed 40,000 people over three decades and stunted
development in Turkey's mainly Kurdish southeast.
But his Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) said on Tuesday that
the AK Party was creating "false perceptions" and needed to show
it was sincere.
"Concrete steps should be taken by the AK Party. Otherwise
the peace process is at a very critical and dangerous stage, and
near ending," it said in a statement.
The government launched talks with Ocalan, who is in jail on
an island near Istanbul, in 2012. Ocalan subsequently declared a
ceasefire by the PKK, designated a terrorist group by Ankara,
the United States and European Union, and its fighters began
withdrawing to camps in northern Iraq where it is based.
Those involved in the talks remain tight-lipped on details,
fearful of undermining prospects of a final deal. Kurds have
been pushing for Ocalan's release, an amnesty for fighters and
steps towards autonomy.
Failure to strike a deal could cause problems for President
Tayyip Erdogan, who needs the AK Party he founded to secure a
large majority in a national election in June to push through
plans for an executive presidency.
Davutoglu said the process was at a critical stage and those
involved should be more careful about their words and deeds.
"We all have the right to expect a declaration that armed
struggle has been renounced," he told reporters during a visit
to Pakistan, in comments broadcast live on Turkish television.
BATTLE IN PARLIAMENT
Thousands of Kurds rallied in towns across the southeast on
Sunday, the 16th anniversary of Ocalan's capture, some clashing
with riot police as they called for his release.
Some close to the peace process have said unrest in the
southeast suggests the PKK is flexing its muscles as it looks to
stamp its authority on the mainly Kurdish region.
Ankara's hopes of a complete end to the PKK as an armed
group have been frustrated by the role it has carved out for
itself fighting in Syria and Iraq against Islamic State
militants.
Battle lines have also been drawn in parliament over planned
new security legislation, which would boost police powers. The
PKK and the pro-Kurdish HDP have called for it to be withdrawn.
Media reports have said a peace plan drafted by Ocalan was
set to be announced, a condition he set for an end to
hostilities and the withdrawal of PKK fighters from Turkey.
Speaking in parliament, HDP joint leader Selahattin Demirtas
accused the government of only focusing on disarmament and
shying away from disclosing 10 articles on issues such as
democratisation and freedoms.
Ocalan's plan includes improvements in his jail conditions,
government pledges to push through political reforms,
establishing a body to monitor negotiations and an amnesty for
sick PKK convicts, media say.
Abdulkadir Selvi, a columnist at the pro-government Yeni
Safak newspaper, said PKK commanders in northern Iraq's Qandil
mountains had blocked the announcement of Ocalan's disarmament
call.
"Qandil is thus pushing the PKK leader into a position where
he has no power of sanction and limited say over the group,"
Selvi wrote on Tuesday.
(Additional reporting by Ece Toksabay Orhan Coskun and Gulsen
Solaker, Writing by Nick Tattersall, Editing by Angus MacSwan)