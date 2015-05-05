ANKARA May 5 Turkey's Kurdish opposition
accused President Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday of breaching the
constitution with speeches backing the ruling AK Party ahead of
a June election, deepening a rift that could jeopardise a
Kurdish peace process.
Erdogan founded the AK Party 13 years ago and served as
Prime Minister for over a decade; but he had to hand over its
leadership after winning a presidential poll last August, and as
head of state is constitutionally bound to stay out of party
politics.
The People's Democratic Party (HDP) complained to the High
Elections Board over what it said were Erdogan's blatantly
pro-AKP speeches at a raft of events around the country, most
broadcast live on television.
"Erdogan has been acting against his constitutional
neutrality and his oath of neutrality, and instead acting as a
party leader," the HDP said in a statement, urging the electoral
authorities to issue him with a formal warning.
It remains unclear what sanctions if any the board could
impose on Erdogan, who wields considerable authority as Turkey's
most popular politician. He has not shrunk in the past from
confrontation with public authorities including the judiciary
he has purged of figures he accuses of conspiring to topple him.
Erdogan has used speeches to praise the record of the ruling
AKP, pointing to newly built roads and hospitals, whilst
launching stinging attacks at rival political parties, accusing
them of making unrealistic promises in their manifestos.
Erdogan remains Turkey's most popular political figure and
has maintained influence over daily affairs, in what opponents
say is an increasingly authoritarian rule.
"I am on the side of the nation. I am equally close to each
party. But there is obviously a party in my heart," he said in a
speech at an opening ceremony for municipal projects in the
southeastern city of Siirt on Monday.
Erdogan wants the AK Party to raise the number of parliament
seats it holds to 400 of 550 in June, comfortably giving it the
two-thirds majority needed to change the constitution and create
the full presidential system he has long coveted.
FRAGILE PEACE PROCESS
Under Erdogan, Turkey has pursued a peace process with the
Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group to try to end a
three-decade Kurdish insurgency in the southeast.
Jailed PKK leader Abdullah Ocalan said last month it was
time to end an armed struggle that has killed 40,000 people, but
his conditions, including creation of a neutral monitoring
group, have not yet been met.
Erdogan had hoped to count on Kurdish support for
constitutional change to transform a largely ceremonial
presidency into a strong executive position, in return offering
greater Kurdish rights. But the HDP, which needs to meet a 10
percent threshold to enter parliament, has made clear it is not
interested in any such deal.
Sirri Sureyya Onder, an HDP lawmaker who has visited Ocalan
on his island prison several times, said` the government would
put the peace process on hold and protests would erupt if his
party failed to make the threshold.
"The public will not accept this. There will not be new
action from guerrillas in the mountains in my opinion, but the
people will protest in the cities," he told Reuters.
Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu denied any such suggestion,
telling an AKP rally in the eastern city of Kars on Tuesday that
the government would not abandon the peace process whatever the
election outcome.
(Additional reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Nick
Tattersall)