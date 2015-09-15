(Recasts with bomb attack)

DIYARBAKIR, Turkey, Sept 15 Two Turkish police officers were killed on Tuesday when Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants detonated explosives targeting their vehicle as it travelled along a highway in southeast Turkey, security sources said.

Two police officers were also wounded in the attack during the afternoon in Hakkari province on the road to Van province, near the border with Iran, they said.

Turkey has been hit by daily violence between PKK militants and security forces, with much of it centred in the largely Kurdish southeast, since a ceasefire broke down in July.

The conflict has left in tatters a peace process which Ankara launched with the PKK's jailed leader Abdullah Ocalan in 2012.

Earlier on Tuesday, other security sources said 13 Turkish soldiers were wounded when their convoy was hit by a roadside bomb explosion further north in the province of Mus. (Reporting by Seyhmus Cakan; Writing by Daren Butler and David Dolan; Editing by Ralph Boulton)