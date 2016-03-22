DIYARBAKIR, Turkey, March 22 A Turkish soldier
was killed in a bomb attack early on Tuesday in a town near the
Syrian border, the scene of days of fighting with Kurdistan
Workers Party (PKK) militants, the army said.
The military added another six soldiers were wounded in the
attack in Nusaybin, which has been under a round-the-clock
curfew since violence erupted there on March 14.
Hundreds of security forces personnel, militants and
civilians have been killed since a 2-1/2 year PKK ceasefire
collapsed in July.
The group, designated a terrorist organisation by Turkey,
the United States and European Union, is carrying out a violent
struggle for autonomy in the mainly Kurdish southeast.
(Reporting by Seyhmus Cakan; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing
by Ayla Jean Yackley and Andrew Heavens)