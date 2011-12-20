* Police launch dawn raids, arrest at least 38 across Turkey
* Turkey has one of highest numbers of journalists in jail
* Arrests focus on alleged links with Kurdish militants
ISTANBUL, Dec 20 Police detained at least
38 people, most of them journalists, in dawn raids across Turkey
on Tuesday as part of an investigation into alleged links
between Kurdish activists and armed separatist militants,
security officials and media said.
Turkey already has some 70 reporters in jail, one of the
highest numbers in the world, but says they are in prison for
other crimes, not there for their work.
Jailing more journalists could fuel accusations that Prime
Minister Tayyip Erdogan's government is intolerant of dissent
and is trying to tame the media. But while the economy continues
to grow rapidly, widespread public discontent is unlikely.
Police arrested 25 people in Istanbul, most of them
journalists. Reuters witnesses saw Agence France-Presse
photographer Mustafa Ozer being led away from his house by
police. AFP in Turkey confirmed he had been detained.
More than 10 journalists from the pro-Kurdish Dicle news
agency were also arrested, state-run Anatolian news agency said.
A lawyer for Dicle said only police remained at the agency's
Istanbul office, copying documents and computer hard drives. She
said she did not yet know how many reporters had been taken into
custody.
Hundreds of people, including elected mayors, are already on
trial on charges of ties to the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK)
armed group as part of the same investigation which began two
years ago.
In Diyarbakir, the main city in Turkey's restive mainly
Kurdish southeast, police held at least six people, and carried
out searches in 10 offices and houses belonging to Dicle staff,
officials said. Simultaneous raids were also conducted in the
capital Ankara, Izmir and other cities where arrests were also
made.
Police also searched offices of several other news agencies
across Turkey, seizing computers and documents, CNN Turk said.
Last month, more than 100 people were detained in similar
raids which coincided with a surge in PKK attacks on Turkish
security forces. These triggered military strikes against
guerrilla bases in the mountains of neighbouring northern Iraq.
The investigation is focused on an organisation called the
Union of Kurdistan Communities (KCK), which the PKK established
in 2005 with the aim of creating its own Kurdish political
system, according to a 2009 indictment.
Some 150 politicians and activists are already being tried
in Diyarbakir, where a large courtroom has been specially built.
Similar trials are being held in other cities across Turkey.
The arrests of yet more journalists could also spark further
criticism in the European Union, which Turkey is aiming to join.
Due to the proliferation of such cases, Turkey has fallen to
138th out of 178 countries reviewed for the World Press Freedom
Index by Reporters without Borders, a media freedom pressure
group, from 101st in 2007.
More than 40,000 people have been killed in the conflict
between the PKK and the state since the militants launched their
armed insurgency in 1984. Turkey, the United States and European
Union list the PKK as a terrorist organisation.
(Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Jon Hemming)