* Brief kidnapping came on eve of PKK anniversary
* Lawmaker says "political statement" was no risk to life
* Syrian uprising has added to tensions in region
DIYARBAKIR, Turkey, Aug 14 Kurdish militants on
Tuesday freed a Turkish opposition lawmaker whose surprise
abduction over the weekend raised fears of an escalating
campaign of kidnapping and violence.
Huseyin Aygun, who represents the southeast province of
Tunceli region in parliament as a member of the main opposition
Republican People's Party (CHP), appeared in good health as he
faced reporters on Tuesday night.
"My two-day adventure in the mountains ended tonight. The
people who carried this out said they were doing it to spread
their political message."
"They said they chose this path to resolve the Kurdish
conflict and stop the bloodshed ... there was nothing
life-threatening about this, it was a way of making a political
statement."
Clashes between the army and the outlawed Kurdistan Workers
Party (PKK), which is waging an armed campaign for autonomy in
southeastern Turkey, have risen sharply in recent weeks ahead of
the 28th anniversary of the start of the conflict on Wednesday.
Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan has said PKK attacks are
directly linked to the war in neighbouring Syria, where Ankara
says a PKK-linked group now controls some border areas.
PKK fighters seized Aygun on Sunday on a road in the Ovacik
district of Tunceli. The Turkish army launched operations in the
Ahponos Valley in Ovacik after the kidnapping.
Turkey, the United States and the European Union consider
the PKK, based mainly in northern Iraq, a terrorist group.
Aug. 15, 1984, is considered the start of the PKK's armed
struggle, one of the world's most protracted insurgencies in
which more than 40,000 people, mainly Kurds, have been killed.
The PKK says it is fighting for greater political and
cultural rights for Turkey's estimated 15 million ethnic Kurds,
scaling back its earlier demands for an independent state.