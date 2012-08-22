DIYARBAKIR, Turkey Aug 22 A convoy carrying
Turkish soldiers in the mainly Kurdish southeast was hit by four
remote-controlled explosive devices on Wednesday, security
sources said, the latest sign of escalating violence in the
restive region.
The convoy was travelling in the Semdinli region of Hakkari
province bordering Iraq when it was hit, security sources said.
There were no immediate reports of any deaths. The army sent in
troop reinforcements and helicopter gunships in response.
The attack follows a car bombing on Monday that killed nine
people, including children, and wounded more than 60 others in
the southern town of Gaziantep, more than 600 km to the west.
The government blamed that attack on the outlawed Kurdistan
Workers Party (PKK), which has denied involvement.
Roadside bomb attacks by the PKK are common in the
southeast, scene of a 28-year conflict between the military and
the PKK, listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the
United States and the European Union.
The militants have stepped up attacks in recent months, and
Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan has accused Syrian President
Bashar al-Assad of backing the rebels, underscoring fears that
the chaos in Syria could destabilise neighbouring countries.