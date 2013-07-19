* PKK says government responsible if peace process fails
* Government says militant withdrawal too slow
* PKK warns government over Ocalan's health, Syrian Kurds
By Daren Butler
ISTANBUL, July 19 Kurdish militants issued what
they said was a final warning to Turkey on Friday to take
concrete steps to advance a peace process aimed at ending a
three-decade insurgency, or be responsible for it grinding to a
halt.
Jailed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) leader Abdullah Ocalan
and the Ankara government began peace talks last October to halt
a conflict which has killed 40,000 people and blighted Turkey's
mainly Kurdish southeast.
Kurdish leaders have called on the AK Party (AKP) government
to launch reforms set out under the talks, but Ankara has said
the Kurds need to keep their side of the bargain by speeding up
the withdrawal of their fighters to northern Iraq.
"As a movement we are warning the AKP government for the
last time... If concrete steps are not taken in the shortest
time on the subjects set out by our people and the public, the
process will not advance and the AKP government will be
responsible," the PKK said on one of its websites.
The reforms include steps to boost the rights of the Kurdish
minority, including abolishing an anti-terrorism law under which
thousands have been imprisoned for links to the PKK, granting
full Kurdish-language education and lowering the threshold of
votes which parties need to enter parliament.
As the process has faltered, there has been an increase in
militant activity in mainly Kurdish southeast Turkey, which
commentators say will complicate the government's task of
enacting reforms without inflaming nationalist sentiment.
Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan has invested considerable
political capital in the process ahead of elections next year
and is facing the biggest test of his decade in power after
weeks of often violent anti-government protests.
OCALAN'S HEALTH
The PKK said there had been repeated calls for Ankara to
allow an independent team of doctors to visit Ocalan on the
prison island of Imrali, south of Istanbul, but the government
had failed to respond. Ocalan, known by his followers as Apo, is
known to suffer from an eye ailment.
"The sincerity in the settlement process of a government
which approaches the Leader Apo's health in this way is now
seriously being questioned and doubted by our movement, our
people and democratic public opinion," it said.
In response to the calls, the Justice Ministry issued a
statement on Friday saying the latest tests by doctors on July
16 had found no problems with Ocalan's general health.
"The speculation on the subject of his health could result
in the settlement process being affected negatively," the
ministry said.
The PKK, designated a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the
United States and the European Union, also accused the
government of supporting Islamist groups involved in clashes
with Kurds in northern Syria. Ankara rejects those accusations.
"We call on the AKP to abandon rapidly this hostile approach
shown to the national democratic rights of the Rojava (Syrian)
Kurds and to cut its links with al Qaeda groups," it said.
A Syrian Kurdish party with links to the PKK seized control
this week of a Syrian town on Turkey's border after days of
clashes with Islamist fighters, prompting Ankara to repeat its
opposition to an autonomous Kurdish region emerging there.
Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu told a news conference in
Ankara that Turkey had always opposed the emergence from the
conflict of autonomous regions along sectarian or ethnic lines,
warning they would "result in greater crises".
Friday's statement from the PKK's umbrella political group
came just over a week after a veteran militant viewed as a hawk
was appointed as co-head of the group, stoking speculation it
will take a harder line.
The PKK took up arms against the state in 1984 with the aim
of carving out a Kurdish state, but subsequently moderated its
goal to regional autonomy. Kurds represent around a fifth of
Turkey's population of 76 million people.
(Writing by Daren Butler; editing by Nick Tattersall and Tom
Pfeiffer)