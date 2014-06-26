* Legal framework long sought by pro-Kurdish politicians
* Reform may boost support for Erdogan ahead of vote
* Pro-Kurdish politicians visit jailed militant leader
(Adds comment from jailed militant leader)
By Orhan Coskun
ANKARA, June 26 Turkey's government sent a bill
to parliament on Thursday setting out a legal framework for
peace talks with Kurdish militants, a step that may boost
support for Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan before an August
presidential election.
Pro-Kurdish politicians have long sought such a bill, partly
to remove the risk of those involved in the talks being
prosecuted if the political climate in Turkey turns against the
peace process in the future.
Ankara began peace talks with jailed Kurdish militant leader
Abdullah Ocalan in 2012 in a bid to end a 30-year-old insurgency
which has killed 40,000 people.
"We are nearing the stage when these problems are solved,
violence ends, people put down their weapons and come down from
the mountains to return to normal social life," Deputy Prime
Minister Besir Atalay said after submission of the bill.
The draft law protects anyone involved in the talks from
prosecution over the insurgency by Ocalan's Kurdistan Workers'
Party (PKK). It also makes it the government's responsibility to
rehabilitate militants who lay down their weapons.
Ocalan himself signalled his support for the draft law after
meeting members of the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party
(HDP) at his jail on the island of Imrali off the Istanbul
coast.
"It's a historic development for this law to come to
parliament," Ocalan said, according to CNN Turk's website.
The bill was presented less than a week before the ruling AK
Party announces its candidate - widely expected to be Erdogan -
for Turkey's first direct presidential election, due in August.
Kurds account for around a fifth of Turkey's population, and
their support would help Erdogan's bid. However opinion polls
indicate he may not even need broad Kurdish support to win the
necessary majority.
Two surveys on Thursday showed him gaining 55-56 percent
support in the first round, even taking into account votes for
the main pro-Kurdish party candidate.
Erdogan has invested significant political capital in peace
efforts, boosting cultural and language rights for Kurds at the
risk of alienating some of his grassroots support.
Atalay said the bill would allow the cabinet, rather than
individual state institutions, to take measures related to the
talks, enabling it to speed up the process.
Parliament, where Erdogan's AK Party has a large majority,
is expected to pass the law before its recess on July 25.
A ceasefire called by Ocalan in March 2013 has largely held.
The PKK took up arms against Turkey in 1984 with the aim of
carving out a separate state in the southeast for the country's
Kurds. They subsequently moderated their demands, seeking
increased political and cultural rights which were long denied.
