* Legal framework gives boost to peace process
* Move may bolster Kurdish support for Erdogan
* Part of efforts to end three-decade insurgency
(Adds quotes, background)
By Gulsen Solaker
ANKARA, July 10 Turkey's parliament approved a
legal framework on Thursday for peace talks with Kurdish
militants, in an important step towards ending a three-decade
insurgency a month before a presidential election.
The bill could be a vote-winner for Prime Minister Tayyip
Erdogan, who is hoping to pick up Kurdish support as he bids to
become Turkey's first directly elected president in a nationwide
poll on Aug. 10.
Turkey, a NATO member state, began peace talks with jailed
Kurdish militant leader Abdullah Ocalan in 2012, in an effort to
end a 30-year-old insurgency that has killed 40,000 people.
Until now however there have been few legal provisions for
negotiating with Ocalan's banned Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK)
- labeled a terrorist organisation by the Turkish authorities,
the European Union and the United States.
"Turkey is normalising and democratising," Agriculture
Minister Mehdi Eker, a ruling party deputy from the mainly
Kurdish city of Diyarbakir, said after the law was passed.
"This bill will strengthen Turkish citizens' sense of
belonging and will be a vehicle for unity and integrity," he
told parliament.
The new law will shield from prosecution those involved in
disarming and reintegrating Kurdish rebels, as well as giving
legal protection to meetings aimed at ending the bloodshed.
Pro-Kurdish politicians have long sought such a bill, partly
to remove the risk of those involved in the talks being
prosecuted if the political climate in Turkey turns against the
peace process in future.
An earlier draft offering even wider immunity to government
officials was toned down after complaints from opposition MPs
that it was unconstitutional.
BROAD SUPPORT
The PKK took up arms in 1984 with the aim of carving out a
separate state in the southeast for Turkey's Kurds. They
subsequently moderated their demands, seeking increased
political and cultural rights which were long denied.
A ceasefire called by Ocalan in March 2013 has largely held,
despite rising tensions this year over the construction of
military outposts in Kurdish areas by the Turkish army.
The cross-party support the bill finally garnered - passing
with a majority of more than 80 percent - marked an important
step in the peace process, according to Hasip Kaplan, an MP for
the pro-Kurdish People's Democratic Party.
"The government and the prime minister mainly made these
decisions (on the peace process) before, other parties didn't
contribute. With the main opposition's support, we have overcome
an important threshold," he said.
Erdogan has invested significant political capital in peace
efforts, boosting cultural and language rights for Kurds at the
risk of alienating some of his own grassroots support.
Kurds account for around a fifth of Turkey's population and
could boost Erdogan's presidential chances if he can count on
their support, particularly in the event of a second-round
run-off, although opinions polls already give him a strong lead.
"We started the peace process long before the elections,"
said Mehmet Metiner, a member of Erdogan's ruling AK Party,
denying any link between the timing of the bill and the
presidential poll.
"We have no doubt that we will win the election."
(Writing by Jonny Hogg; Editing by Nick Tattersall and Hugh
Lawson)