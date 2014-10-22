DIYARBAKIR, Turkey Oct 22 Suspected Kurdish
militants kidnapped 10 power company workers in southeastern
Turkey on Wednesday as tensions remain high in the region
following unrest that killed at least 35 people.
In a separate incident, a politician from a Kurdish Islamist
party was shot dead in the eastern city of Bingol.
Ethnic Kurds rioted in several southeastern cities this
month over what they perceived as the government's refusal to
help Syrian Kurds fighting Islamic State militants for more than
a month in the besieged town of Kobani.
The unrest threatens a shaky peace process in which the
government is negotiating an end to a 30-year insurgency with
the jailed leader of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK)
who called a ceasefire last year.
Kurdish forces fighting the Islamic State in Kobani are
closely affiliated with the PKK.
The Turkish army was searching for workers from the Dicle
Electric Co. who were investigating illegal transmission on
their network near the town of Silvan when their vehicle was
stopped by a group of masked men, a security source said.
The source said the assailants could be belong to the PKK,
who have in the past kidnapped soldiers, engineers, journalists
and others, sometimes with the aim of securing a prisoner
exchange.
In Bingol, Fethi Yalcin, 35, was killed outside of his home
by unidentified gunmen who shot him with a rifle from a car. He
was a member of the Islamist Free Cause Party, or Huda Par,
security officials said.
Though both mainly Kurdish, left-leaning PKK loyalists and
Huda Par members have clashed in the past and again earlier this
month.
(Reporting by Seyhmus Cakan; Writing by Ayla Jean Yackley)