ANKARA Oct 5 Turkey's prime minister condemned
dissemination of a video purporting to show a dead Kurdish
militant dragged through the streets tied by the neck to an
armoured police vehicle, images that could further inflame
tension in the country's southeast.
"It is unacceptable to treat any corpse this way, even if it
is a dead terrorist," Ahmet Davutoglu said, while not explicitly
confirming the veracity of the video and photographs widely
posted on Twitter.
Davutoglu, whose AK Party faces national elections in
November, was speaking in a live interview with HaberTurk TV
about the video. It was apparently taken in the province of
Sirnak, focus of clashes since a ceasefire between the army and
the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) broke down in July.
"Our Interior Ministry ... will conduct a comprehensive
investigation, not into the incident itself, but into the way in
which this incident was reflected to the world," Davutoglu said.
More than 120 members of the security forces and hundreds of
militants have been killed since July, leaving a three-year-old
peace process in tatters and raising concern about the security
of a parliamentary election in November.
The AKP will be seeking to regain the overall majority it
lost in June elections, partly as a result of the success of the
pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) elected to
parliament for the first time.
Turkish fighter jets on Monday bombed PKK targets identified
by drones near the southeastern town of Semdinli, security
sources said, with air and ground operations continuing and
special forces being deployed by helicopter.
FIGHTING CONTINUES
Two soldiers were killed in separate attacks in Gaziantep
and Osmaniye on Monday, the army said in a statement.
Video footage purporting to show the dead militant first
appeared on social media. It showed a body in a red shirt and
dark trousers, a rope around the neck, being dragged through
darkened streets. Part of the video appeared to have been filmed
from inside the vehicle.
Selahattin Demirtas, the HDP leader, retweeted one of the
images.
"Take a good look at this photo. It was taken the day before
yesterday (Friday) in Sirnak. No one should forget, because we
will not forget," Demirtas said in the tweet on Sunday.
HDP spokesman Cem Bico said the dead man had been identified
as the brother-in-law of a party lawmaker.
Two investigators have been sent by the interior ministry to
Sirnak, the state-run Anadolu Agency said on Monday.
The PKK has been fighting for greater Kurdish autonomy for
more than three decades, and is listed as a terrorist
organisation in Turkey, Europe and the United States.
Braving nationalist anger, the government introduced
tentative reforms on Kurdish rights and in 2012 launched
negotiations to try to end a PKK insurgency that has killed
40,000 people since 1984. A fragile ceasefire had been holding
since March 2013, but ended after violence erupted following the
election that deprived the AKP of its single-party majority.
(Reporting by Jonny Hogg, Ercan Gurses and Gulsen Solaker in
Ankara, Ayla Jean Yackley in Istanbul; Writing by Jonny Hogg;
Editing by Nick Tattersall and Ralph Boulton)