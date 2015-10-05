(Adds 22 militants killed in town of Silvan)
ANKARA Oct 5 Turkey's prime minister condemned
dissemination of a video purporting to show a dead Kurdish
militant dragged through the streets tied by the neck to an
armoured police vehicle, images that could further inflame
tension in the country's southeast.
"It is unacceptable to treat any corpse this way, even if it
is a dead terrorist," Ahmet Davutoglu said, while not explicitly
confirming the veracity of the video and photographs widely
posted on Twitter.
Davutoglu, whose AK Party faces national elections in
November, was speaking in a live interview with HaberTurk TV
about the video. It was apparently taken in the province of
Sirnak, focus of clashes since a ceasefire between the army and
the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) broke down in July.
"Our Interior Ministry ... will conduct a comprehensive
investigation, not into the incident itself, but into the way in
which this incident was reflected to the world," Davutoglu said.
Security forces since Friday killed 22 PKK militants in
clashes in the town of Silvan, which had been under a
round-the-clock curfew until Monday and seized weapon
stockpiles, the provincial governor in Diyarbakir said.
Two soldiers were killed in separate attacks in Gaziantep
and Osmaniye on Monday, the army said.
Turkish warplanes on Monday bombed PKK targets identified by
drones near the southeastern town of Semdinli, security sources
said, with air and ground operations continuing and special
forces being deployed by helicopter.
More than 120 members of the security forces and hundreds of
militants have been killed since July, leaving a three-year-old
peace process in tatters and raising concern about the security
of the parliamentary election.
ROPE AROUND NECK
Video footage purporting to show the dead militant first
appeared on social media. It showed a body in a red shirt and
dark trousers, a rope around the neck, being dragged through
darkened streets. Part of the video appeared to have been filmed
from inside the vehicle.
Selahattin Demirtas, the HDP leader, retweeted one of the
images.
"Take a good look at this photo. It was taken the day before
yesterday (Friday) in Sirnak. No one should forget, because we
will not forget," Demirtas said in the tweet on Sunday.
HDP spokesman Cem Bico said the dead man had been identified
as the brother-in-law of a party lawmaker.
The PKK has been fighting for greater Kurdish autonomy for
more than three decades, and is listed as a terrorist
organisation in Turkey, Europe and the United States.
Braving nationalist anger, the government introduced
tentative reforms on Kurdish rights and in 2012 launched
negotiations to try to end a PKK insurgency that has killed
40,000 people since 1984. A fragile ceasefire had been holding
since March 2013 but ended after violence erupted following the
election that deprived the AKP of its single-party majority.
If the video proves to be genuine, it would represent a
major misstep for the government, and could deepen divisions
between security forces and Turkey's large Kurdish community,
according to terrorism expert Suleyman Ozeren, from the think
tank Global Strategy and Policy.
"A couple of years ago these kinds of actions were not being
seen, I hope this is an isolated event. When police or security
personnel do things like that they are helping the PKK."
(Reporting by Jonny Hogg, Ercan Gurses and Gulsen Solaker in
Ankara, Ayla Jean Yackley in Istanbul; Writing by Jonny Hogg;
Editing by Nick Tattersall and Angus MacSwan)