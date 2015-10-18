DIYARBAKIR, Turkey Oct 18 Two Turkish soldiers
were killed when a roadside bomb hit their vehicle in the
province of Tunceli, security sources said on Sunday, bringing
the military death toll in two days of violence in the
predominantly Kurdish east to six.
The sources said a fourth soldier had died of his wounds
following clashes on Saturday with Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK)
militants in the province of Hakkari, southeast of Tunceli near
the borders with Iran and Iraq.
The PKK, deemed a terrorist organisation by the United
States and the EU, has been fighting an insurgency since 1984,
demanding greater Kurdish autonomy in the southeast of the
country. Some 40,000 people have been killed in the fighting.
The conflict has surged again since a two-year ceasefire
collapsed in July, leaving peace negotiations in tatters, weeks
ahead of a general election on Nov. 1.
The violence persists despite a PKK call a week ago ordering
its forces to halt all actions in Turkey unless attacked.
The government has dismissed the move as an election gambit
to bolster the pro-Kurdish opposition ahead of the parliamentary
election and has said military operations will continue until
PKK fighters disarm and leave Turkey.
(Reporting by Seyhmus Cakan; Writing by Nick Tattersall and
Asli Kandemir; Editing by Mark Potter)