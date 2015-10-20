* Bar association head accused of terrorist propaganda
* Court move comes ahead of Nov. 1 election
* PKK's two-year-old ceasefire collapsed in July
ISTANBUL/DIYARBAKIR, Oct 20 A top Kurdish lawyer
in conflict-riven southeast Turkey faces trial after saying the
Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), whose guerrillas are battling
Turkish security forces, is not a terrorist group.
Police detained Tahir Elci, who heads the bar association of
Diyarbakir province in southeast Turkey, during a pre-dawn raid
on Tuesday on his office. An Istanbul court later ordered his
release pending the trial, on condition that he not leave the
country and that he report regularly to the authorities, his
lawyer Mehmet Emin Aktar said.
The date of his trial will be set at a later date.
Fighting has resumed between Turkish security forces and PKK
militants following the breakdown of a two-year ceasefire in
July. Hundreds have been killed in the past few months and
tensions remain especially high in mainly Kurdish southeast
Turkey ahead of the country's Nov. 1 parliamentary election.
Elci's comments about the PKK, made on CNN Turk TV last
week, infuriated state prosecutors who had wanted him kept in
detention until his trial.
"Even if some of the PKK's acts have a terrorist character,
the PKK is an armed political movement," Elci said during the TV
discussion programme. "It is a political movement with political
demands and with very strong support in society."
Police detained him before dawn on Tuesday in the city of
Diyarbakir. Supporters, including lawyers and local politicians,
gathered at his office to chant "pressure will not intimidate
us", witnesses said.
Elci was then flown to Istanbul for his court appearance.
The PKK, deemed a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the
United States and the European Union, has been fighting an
insurgency since 1984, demanding greater autonomy for the mainly
Kurdish southeast. The conflict has killed about 40,000 people.
The Turkish state launched a peace process with the group's
jailed leader Abdullah Ocalan in 2012 but the ceasefire
collapsed in July.
The PKK declared a new unilateral ceasefire on Oct. 10 but
clashes have continued. The Turkish armed forces said on Tuesday
they had launched air strikes the previous day on PKK shelters
and gun positions in the province of Hakkari.
Commenting on the decision to detain Elci, Deputy Prime
Minister Yalcin Akdogan told Kanal 7 TV the terrorist propaganda
law was clear and applied to everyone.
Turkey's record on freedom of expression draws frequent
criticism at home and abroad and opponents of President Tayyip
Erdogan accuse him of increasingly authoritarian behaviour.
