(Adds death toll)
By Seyhmus Cakan
DIYARBAKIR, Turkey Nov 23 Pro-Kurdish
opposition leader Selahattin Demirtas asked Turkish prosecutors
on Monday to investigate what he described as an assassination
attempt on him, and his party rejected a police statement
asserting damage to his car was not caused by gunfire.
Demirtas filed a criminal complaint with the state
prosecutor in the city of Diyarbakir, asking it to investigate
the alleged attempt on his life on Sunday when the car he was
riding in was fired upon, according to a copy of the filing
e-mailed by his Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP).
He was also quoted as saying he had faced increased threats
lately. "According to intelligence, as well as information that
has reached police, there is concrete information that different
groups were preparing an assassination," Demirtas, 42, told the
DIHA news agency.
The alleged attack occurred amid renewed violence in the
mainly Kurdish southeast after a 2-1/2-year ceasefire by the
outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) collapsed in July.
On Monday, two people were killed, including a 17-year-old
boy, when police opened fire on a car after the driver did not
heed orders to stop in the town of Silvan, north of Diyarbakir,
officials said. They suspected the passengers were about to
attack an armoured police vehicle.
Separately, a police officer was killed and a second wounded
when unidentified gunmen opened fire on their vehicle in the
town of Siverek in Sanliurfa province, officials said.
Security sources said PKK militants were responsible for a
bomb attack on Monday that wounded six Turkish soldiers
travelling in a vehicle near the town of Varto in Mus province.
'CLEAR ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT'
Figen Yuksekdag, who heads the HDP with Demirtas, told a
news conference in Ankara that the bulletproof rear window of
Demirtas's car was hit at the same height as his head.
But the city's police said an analysis of damage to a rear
window showed no evidence of gunfire.
"No remnants of gunfire were detected in the analysis. The
assessment was made that the damage was caused by a blow from a
hard object," the police said in a statement. "There was no
attack on him (Demirtas) or his vehicle."
Those findings were "unsound and inconsistent" with the
evidence, Yuksekdag said.
"The attack on Demirtas was a clear assassination attempt,"
she said. "This is not a criminal but a political case."
The HDP won seats in parliament for the first time in June's
election, helping deprive the ruling AK Party of its majority.
Its vote remained above the 10 percent threshold to stay in the
assembly in this month's repeat poll, in which the AK Party
regained its majority.
HDP supporters have been targeted in bomb attacks in recent
months, including one in Ankara believed to have been carried
out by Islamic State sympathisers that killed more than 100.
The ease with which attackers have targeted the HDP means
the party does not trust what authorities are saying about the
latest incident, Yuksekdag said at the news conference.
Demirtas has visibly elevated his security in recent months,
and the HDP has repeatedly warned of threats to his life.
(Additional reporting by Gulsen Solaker in Ankara and Melih
Aslan in Istanbul; Writing by Daren Butler and Ayla Jean
Yackley; Editing by David Dolan and Ralph Boulton)