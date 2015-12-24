* Four southeastern towns under curfew for at least 10 days
* Military campaign backed by tanks kills 168 militants
* At least 31 civilians killed in fighting, HDP says
By Seyhmus Cakan
DIYARBAKIR, Dec 24 Three Kurdish rebels were
killed in clashes with police in Turkey's southeastern city of
Diyarbakir on Thursday, security sources said, and shots and
shellfire could be heard around an area that has been focus of
an army offensive against rebels.
Turkish police fired tear gas and sprayed water on hundreds
of people after they attempted to march towards the city centre
carrying the coffin of two Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK)
militants killed in another incident this week.
The three were killed in clashes with special forces in
Diyarbakir's Yenisehir district after the PKK launched an attack
on security forces, security sources said.
Four mainly Kurdish southeastern towns that have seen heavy
fighting since Turkey launched an offensive 10 days ago against
the militants remained under curfew, with Diyarbakir's historic
district of Sur entering its 21th day under the ban.
Figures from the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP)
show at least 31 civilians have been killed in fighting, while
state media said 168 PKK militants were killed during the
campaign, backed by tanks and thousands of troops.
Turkey's mainly Kurdish southeast has been engulfed in
clashes since a two-year ceasefire between the PKK and Ankara
fell apart in July, reviving a conflict that has crippled the
region for three decades, killing more than 40,000 people.
SHIFT OF TACTICS
This time the PKK has shifted fighting from its traditional
countryside bases to towns and cities, setting up barricades and
digging trenches to keep security forces away, in a battle in
which civilians have also become targets.
In the southeastern town of Cizre bordering Iraq, people sat
in winter sunshine while gunfire and shelling rang out from
Turkish tanks pounding PKK targets inside the city. Bags of
rubbish piled up on the street and children played, hopping on
the barricades, Reuters TV footage showed.
Residents, banned from leaving their houses for the past 10
days in Cizre, came out to buy from street vendors.
The renewed Kurdish insurgency has aroused deep concern with
Turkish leaders who see the rise of Syrian Kurdish groups backed
by the United States in fighting Islamic State. Some fear the
emergence from chaos in the area of a contiguous Kurdish state
occupying Turkish, Iraqi and Syrian territory.
In the southeastern town of Dargecit inside Mardin province
bordering Syria, PKK militants carried out an attack late on
Wednesday on a civilian house, killing two people and wounding
two others, Hurriyet newspaper reported. The house belonged to
relatives of ruling AK Party members, the paper said.
The PKK, which launched its insurgency in 1984, is
designated a terrorist group by Turkey, the United States and
the European Union.
