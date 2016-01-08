* Six people detained in police operation on HDP office
* Clashes in southeast intensify, two soldiers killed
(Adds two soldiers killed in clashes)
By Humeyra Pamuk and Seyhmus Cakan
ISTANBUL/DIYARBAKIR, Turkey, Jan 8 Turkish
police detained six people including local officials from the
pro-Kurdish People's Democratic Party (HDP) on Friday in a raid
on one of its Istanbul offices, days after President Tayyip
Erdogan said he backed legal action against its members.
Riot police and special forces took part in the operation,
according to the state-run Anadolu Agency, which said the action
was part of a crackdown on urban networks of the Kurdistan
Workers Party (PKK) militant group's youth wing.
Erdogan and the government accuse the HDP, parliament's
third-biggest party, of being an extension of the PKK, which has
fought a three-decade insurgency for greater Kurdish autonomy in
the southeast and which is considered a terrorist group by
Turkey, the United States and the European Union.
HDP says it is opposed to violence and wants a peaceful
solution for Turkey's Kurds.
The detentions come less than 48 hours after Erdogan said
some HDP lawmakers and local mayors were behaving like members
of a terrorist organisation and that their positions should not
shield them from prosecution.
Istanbul police said in a statement that the operation was
part of an investigation into a June 2015 murder suspected to
have been carried out by PKK members and was based on a tip-off
that the murder weapon was in the HDP building.
The predominantly Kurdish southeast has sunk into violence
after a two-year ceasefire between the state and the PKK
collapsed last July, reviving a conflict that has crippled the
region for three decades and killed more than 40,000 people.
On Friday, one Turkish soldier was killed and five others
wounded in clashes in Sur, the historic district of southeastern
Diyarbakir province that has been under a police curfew for more
than a month, security sources said.
Another soldier died from wounds sustained in a militant
attack in the town of Cizre, near the Syrian border, the Turkish
military said.
In Silopi, bordering Iraq, 58 PKK militants were captured
while trying to flee, it said in a separate statement.
The shift in fighting from the countryside to urban centres
has left civilians caught in the middle. According to HDP
figures, 72 civilians in three southeastern towns have been
killed since Dec. 14, when the latest military campaign began.
Thousands of people have left their homes in Sur. Residents
complain of indiscriminate operations and round-the-clock
curfews have left even the sick unable to get to hospital.
Erdogan has said 3,100 PKK members were killed in operations
inside and outside the country in 2015.
(Additional reporting by Gulsen Solaker in Ankara; Editing by
Nick Tattersall and Catherine Evans)