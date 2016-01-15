ANKARA Jan 15 Turkish security forces detained
12 academics accused of signing a declaration calling for
renewed efforts to end violence between government forces and
Kurdish separatists, NTV said on Friday.
The declaration - which criticised the government's handling
of recent violence in the predominantly Kurdish southeast and
called for the end of curfews - has been signed by more than
1,000 people, including the U.S. philosopher Noam Chomsky.
Police were looking for seven others, also in western
Turkey's Kocaeli Province - an industrial heartland near
Istanbul, NTV reported.
Prosecutors had launched an investigation into the
declaration on Thursday after its signatories were heavily
criticised by both President Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister
Ahmet Davutoglu for supporting what they call terrorism.
Turkey has seen some of the worst violence for decades after
the collapse of a ceasefire with the outlawed Kurdistan Workers'
Party (PKK) last July left a peace process to end the
three-decade insurgency in tatters.
The spiral of tit-for-tat violence has seen security forces
carry out widespread operations in the southeast - locking down
entire districts and pounding PKK outposts in residential areas,
while Kurdish fighters have launched attacks against military
and administrative targets. Hundreds have been killed in the
fighting.
Overnight on Wednesday a Kurdish militant attack on a police
station in Cinar killed six, including a baby, officials said.
(Reporting by Gulsen Solaker; Writing by Jonny Hogg; Editing by
Louise Ireland)