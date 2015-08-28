DIYARBAKIR Aug 28 Turkish police have detained
two British journalists from Vice News for reporting from the
predominantly Kurdish southeast without government
accreditation, security sources said on Friday.
Police detained Jake Hanrahan and Philip Pendlebury in the
Baglar district of Diyarbakir province, where they were filming
clashes between Turkish security forces and Kurdish militants,
the sources said.
The two Britons and their Turkish translator were in close
contact with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) militants, the
same sources said.
A 2-1/2-year-old ceasefire between Turkey and Kurdish
militants collapsed in July after a group close to Kurdistan
Workers Party (PKK) rebels shot dead two police officers. Ankara
retaliated with strikes against the group in Iraq and Turkey.
Vice News describes itself as an international news
organisation that focuses on under-reported stories around the
globe.
(Reporting by Seyhmus Cakan; Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing
by David Dolan and Gareth Jones)