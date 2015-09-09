By Ayla Jean Yackley
ISTANBUL, Sept 9 Turkey deported a Dutch
journalist on Wednesday after she was detained on suspicion of
aiding Kurdish militants while reporting in the country's
strife-hit southeast, her lawyer said.
Frederike Geerdink, who reports for Dutch radio and
newspapers and Britain's Independent, was detained on Saturday
as she covered a group of 32 activists protesting renewed
violence between security forces and the outlawed Kurdistan
Workers Party (PKK), lawyer Davut Uzunkopru told Reuters.
She was released from custody pending trial. The provincial
governor in Hakkari ordered her expulsion under a rule that says
foreigners suspected of wrongdoing can be deported, Uzunkopru
said, adding she was taken to the airport in the eastern city of
Van and would transit through Istanbul to be sent overseas.
"A group of activists acting as human shields entered a
security zone and were detained as they were leaving. Geerdink
was detained for covering this event," Uzunkopru said. "We will
appeal the decision to deport her."
Government officials had previously said Geerdink was held
for her own safety after she and the activists were discovered
inside the zone in Hakkari, scene of heavy fighting.
No one was immediately available at the governor's office to
comment on her case. The state-run Anadolu Agency reported she
was to be deported, citing a security source.
PRESS CLAMPDOWN
Concerns over a clampdown on the media during a period of
political violence has stirred criticism from rights groups like
Freedom House and Amnesty International.
"It's clear the deportation is an attempt to make sure
Frederike is not responsible for critical reporting. But it's
also part of a larger pattern of intimidation of journalists,"
said Andrew Gardner, Amnesty International's Turkey researcher.
Arrests and deportations of foreign journalists are
relatively rare in Turkey yet may be on the rise amid the
escalation of fighting between the PKK and security forces.
Earlier this month, two British journalists with Vice News
were arrested on terror charges while reporting in Diyarbakir,
the southeast's biggest city. They were then released but their
Iraqi assistant remains in prison pending court proceedings.
Nationalists angry over the killing of 31 soldiers and
police officers in PKK attacks this week twice stormed the
Istanbul offices of Hurriyet, one Turkey's biggest newspapers.
A surge in violence that began in July has wrecked a 2-1/2
year ceasefire by the PKK, listed as a terrorist group by
Turkey, the United States and the European Union.
More than 100 police and soldiers have been killed. Erdogan
said "thousands" of PKK fighters have been killed, but it was
difficult to independently verify the militants' death toll.
The opposition accuses Erdogan of reviving the 30-year
conflict after a pro-Kurdish party entered parliament and
deprived his ruling AK Party of a single-party majority. He
calls that "disinformation." New elections are set for Nov. 1.
Based in Diyarbakir, Geerdink was acquited earlier this year
on charges of disseminating "terrorist propaganda."
More than 40,000 people, mainly Kurds, have died since the
autonomy-seeking PKK first took up arms in 1984.
