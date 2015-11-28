* Kurdish party says lawyer assassinated
* PM says he may have been caught in crossfire
* Two policemen reported dead
* Investigators inspecting scene come under fire
* Police disperse hundreds marching in Istanbul
(Adds with HRW statement, another video, edits)
By Seyhmus Cakan
DIYARBAKIR, Turkey, Nov 28 A prominent Kurdish
lawyer and rights activist was shot in the head and killed on
Saturday, in an incident likely to fuel further unrest in
Turkey's mostly Kurdish southeast.
The pro-Kurdish HDP Party called the killing of Tahir Elci a
"planned assassination" and urged people to protest. Videos from
the scene showed a gun battle in the street, in which two
policemen died, and Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said it was
unclear whether Elci was caught in crossfire or assassinated.
If it was the latter, he said, the target was clear. "The
target is Turkey. It's an attack on peace and harmony in
Turkey."
President Tayyip Erdogan said the shooting, which took place
in the southeastern city of Diyarbakir, showed Turkey was right
in "its determination to fight terrorism".
Elci was facing trial for saying the banned Kurdistan
Workers Party (PKK) was not a terrorist organisation, as the
government describes it. He had, however,
denounced PKK violence.
Hundreds of people have been killed since a ceasefire
between the PKK and Turkish security forces collapsed in July,
reigniting a conflict in which some 40,000 people have died
since it began in 1984.
Kurdish forces are fighting Islamic State in both Iraq and
Syria, making them an important ally of the United States
against the militants -- something Turkey fears could embolden
its own Kurdish minority.
Hours after Elci's death, police fired tear gas and water
cannon to disperse hundreds of people marching in Istanbul to
protest against the killing. The marchers chanted: "Shoulder to
shoulder against fascism," and "Tahir Elci is immortal."
"SPRAYED WITH BULLETS"
Witnesses said Elci had been shot after speaking to
journalists about a historic minaret which had been damaged in
clashes days before.
"The moment the statement ended, the crowd was sprayed with
bullets," a local HDP party official, Omer Tastan, told Reuters.
"A single bullet struck Elci in the head," he said, adding
that 11 people had also been wounded in the incident.
Despite videos of the shooting from several angles, the
sequence of events was unclear.
Reuters TV footage showed plain clothes police repeatedly
shooting at a figure running past them towards Elci. He was then
seen lying on the ground with blood apparently streaming from
his head. Another video published by local media of the same
scene showed two men running past police, who shot at them.
Police surveillance camera footage showed a large yellow cab
arriving at the scene and policemen running towards it. Shots
were fired from inside the cab as one of them opened the door,
and two policemen fell to the ground as the passengers ran away.
Turkish news stations said one of the policemen died at the
scene and the other later in the evening.
At a news conference, Interior Minister Efkan Ala said a gun
battle erupted after someone shot at police from an unidentified
car.
"Tahir Elci was caught up in fire between police and
terrorists," he said, without saying whether anyone had been
arrested.
Privately owned Dogan News Agency reported two police
officers were wounded when an investigative team, including
Diyarbakir's chief prosecutor, visited the site and came under
fire.
"STRUGGLE FOR JUSTICE"
The pro-Kurdish HDP, whose initials stand for Peoples'
Democratic Party, called a demonstration in Istanbul.
"In the place left by Tahir Elci, thousands more Tahir Elcis
will carry on the work in the struggle for law and justice," it
said in a statement.
The HDP said Elci had been targeted by the ruling AK party
and its media, and called for political parties, civil society
and professional groups to "raise their voices" in protest.
The Diyarbakir governor's office declared a curfew in the
area after the incident. Interior minister Ala said four
investigators would be assigned to the case, and he and the
justice minister expressed their condolences.
The U.S. embassy expressed its shock over Elci's death,
calling him on Twitter a "courageous defender of human rights".
Emma Sinclair-Webb, senior researcher at U.S.-based Human
Rights Watch, said: "This is a very dark day for Turkey - the
murder of Tahir Elci is a devastating blow not only to human
rights activists but to all who want to see justice and rule of
law prevail in Turkey."
Turkey, the United States and the European Union classify
the PKK, which is demanding greater autonomy for Turkey's Kurds,
as a terrorist organisation.
(Additional reporting by Gulsen Solaker in Ankara; Humeyra
Pamuk, Nevzat Devranoglu and Daren Butler in Istanbul, and
Reuters TV; Writing by Dasha Afanasieva; Editing by Clelia Oziel
and Mark Trevelyan)