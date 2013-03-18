ISTANBUL, March 18 Jailed Kurdish rebel leader Abdullah Ocalan said he will make a "historic call" on March 21 as part of a process to end a 28-year-old insurgency, according to a statement read by the head of Turkey's pro-Kurdish parliamentary party on Monday.

Ocalan is expected to issue a ceasefire call to his fighters and possibly call on them to withdraw from Turkey. Peace and Democracy Party (BDP) leader Selahattin Demirtas conveyed Ocalan's statement on his return to Istanbul from a visit to him in his prison on the island of Imrali. (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Louise Ireland)