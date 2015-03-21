DIYARBAKIR, Turkey, March 21 The jailed leader of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) called on Saturday for the militant group to hold a congress in order to end a three-decade insurgency against the Turkish state.

"We regard it necessary for the PKK to hold a congress to end the armed struggle against the Turkish Republic," Ocalan said in message read out by Kurdish politicians at a rally to mark the Kurdish "Newroz" New Year.

(Reporting by Daren Butler; Writing by Nick Tattersall)