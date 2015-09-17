By Ece Toksabay
| ANKARA, Sept 17
ANKARA, Sept 17 A commander of the militant
Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) ruled out a unilateral ceasefire
on Thursday and accused the Turkish government of pursuing war
to gain more votes.
Hundreds have been killed in almost daily bloody clashes
between the PKK and security forces in the largely Kurdish
southeast since a long-standing ceasefire and peace overtures
fell apart in July.
With an election looming in six weeks, Ankara says the
militants must put down their weapons and return to their camps
in northern Iraq before it will halt operations and restart
peace talks.
"A ceasefire can only be mutual," PKK field commander Murat
Karayilan told the Firat news agency, which is close to the
group, in an interview. "Our experience teaches us that positive
outcomes cannot be achieved through unilateral ceasefires."
On Wednesday, a Kurdish militant umbrella group said it was
ready for talks supervised by a third party. Karayilan is based
in the remote mountains of northern Iraq, from where he directs
the PKK insurgency against Turkey.
The PKK launched a separatist armed struggle in 1984 before
moderating its goal to improving the rights of Turkey's roughly
12 million Kurds.
President Tayyip Erdogan, who has boosted Kurdish cultural
rights during more than a decade in power, began peace talks
with jailed PKK leader Abdullah Ocalan in 2012, risking
nationalist wrath.
In a June general election, the pro-Kurdish Peoples'
Democratic Party (HDP) passed the 10 percent election threshold
for the first time and gained 80 seats in Turkey's 550-seat
parliament, depriving the ruling AK Party of its overall
majority for the first time since it came to power in 2002.
"Even if we stop, AKP will not," Karayilan said. "They will
continue war as long as the war conditions are in their benefit.
The conditions for a mutual ceasefire don't seem possible before
Nov. 1."
The Union of Kurdistan Communities (KCK), the Kurdish
militants' umbrella political group, had said on Wednesday it
appreciated calls made by democratic groups in Turkey, the
European Union and European Parliament for a mutual ceasefire
and a return to negotiations.
"We emphasise once again that we are ready for a mutual and
arbitrated ceasefire through negotiations, and support the
efforts and struggle of peoples and pro-peace circles for a
democratic political resolution and lasting peace," it said.
The group blamed Erdogan and the AKP he founded for the
collapse of the peace process.
"This is the war of the palace," KCK said, referring to
Erdogan. "This war makes the (Kurdish and Turkish) people
confront each other and causes a de facto division of the land."
