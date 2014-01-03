DIYARBAKIR, Turkey Jan 3 A Turkish court ordered the release from jail on Friday of two Kurdish lawmakers being tried for links to militants after a ruling that their lengthy detention violated their rights.

The court in the main southeastern city of Diyarbakir ruled in favour of freeing Gulser Yildirim and Ibrahim Ayhan, who won seats for the pro-Kurdish Peace and Democracy Party (BDP) in a 2011 election. They have been held on remand for several years and the constitutional court earlier ruled that this was unjust.

