DIYARBAKIR, Turkey Jan 3 A Turkish court
ordered the release from jail on Friday of two Kurdish lawmakers
being tried for links to militants after a ruling that their
lengthy detention violated their rights.
The court in the main southeastern city of Diyarbakir ruled
in favour of freeing Gulser Yildirim and Ibrahim Ayhan, who won
seats for the pro-Kurdish Peace and Democracy Party (BDP) in a
2011 election. They have been held on remand for several years
and the constitutional court earlier ruled that this was unjust.
(Reporting by Seyhmus Cakan; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing
by Nick Tattersall and Angus MacSwan)