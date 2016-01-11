ISTANBUL Jan 11 A Turkish TV show faced
judicial investigation for "terrorist propaganda" on Monday
after a caller lamented on-air the deaths of civilians,
including children, in clashes between the army and Kurdish
militants and said media were failing to cover it.
The prosecutor's office in the Istanbul district of Bakirkoy
said it was examining a recording of Friday night's programme,
broadcast on the Kanal D channel, and that the host, the caller
and those responsible for the show would be investigated.
Violence in Turkey's mainly Kurdish southeast has escalated
since a two-year ceasefire collapsed in July between the state
and the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group, which has
been fighting for three decades for Kurdish autonomy.
"What the media is telling you is very different from what
we are experiencing. Do not remain silent. See us, hear us and
please extend a helping hand to us," the caller, who said she
was a teacher named Ayse Celik from the southeastern province of
Diyarbakir, told the Beyaz Show.
"Don't let people die, don't let children die and don't let
mothers cry," she said.
Host Beyazit Ozturk, a television celebrity who tends to
avoid discussing politics in his show, initially thanked the
woman for her call as the audience applauded. But he later
apologised for his remarks.
Turkish authorities deny their campaign targets civilians
and say they take measures to avoid endangering them. The
Turkish military has given death tolls for soldiers and PKK
militants, but not civilians.
JOURNALISTS PROSECUTED
Kanal D, part of the Dogan Media Group, one of few that does
not openly support the government, released a statement saying
that it had been subjected to provocation and that it had always
stood by the state in its fight against terrorism.
Dozens of journalists have been prosecuted under
broadly-defined anti-terrorism laws in Turkey in recent years,
prompting criticism of the country's record on press freedom
from the European Union and media watchdogs. The government says
they were not detained for their journalistic work.
The battle with the PKK - deemed a terrorist group by
Ankara, the United States and European Union - is a deeply
divisive issue in Turkey, with parts of the population saying
the state is right to have no tolerance for armed militancy,
particularly as it increasingly targets urban areas.
The PKK says it is fighting for autonomy and greater rights
for Kurds. Its supporters say the military crackdown has
targeted civilians and aims to undermine the pro-Kurdish
political opposition, which entered parliament as a party for
the first time last year.
Since August, at least 162 civilians have been killed in the
southeast, a report by the Turkish Human Rights Foundation
(TIHV) said at the weekend. More than 40,000 people have been
killed since the PKK took up arms in 1984.
(Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Nick
Tattersall and Ralph Boulton)