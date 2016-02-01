GENEVA Feb 1 The top United Nations human
rights official called on Turkish authorities on Monday to
investigate the shooting of unarmed people 10 days ago in the
mostly Kurdish southeast of the country.
Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein appeared to be referring to an
incident in which 10 people were wounded in the town of Cizre on
Jan. 20 when their group, which included two opposition
politicians, came under fire while rescuing people hurt in
earlier clashes.
He said that "extremely shocking" footage filmed of the
incident showed what appeared to be a man and woman holding
white flags and pushing a cart - possibly carrying bodies -
across a street, watched by an armoured military vehicle.
"As they reach the other side, they are apparently cut down
in a hail of gunfire," Zeid said in a statement, also expressing
concern that the cameraman, who was wounded in the shooting, may
face arrest under a "clampdown on media".
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay)