ISTANBUL/ANKARA Aug 2 Turkish lawmakers on
Tuesday put forward legislation to create a sovereign wealth
fund intended to boost annual growth over the next decade, an
ambitious target for a fund with $16 million in start-up capital
and a country with little energy revenue.
Its backers hope it will serve to reassure investors
unnerved by a failed coup attempt and a subsequent crackdown on
the military, police and civil service which has heightened
concerns about President Tayyip Erogan's tightening grip on
power.
The July 15-16 failed putsch caused economic damage
amounting to about 300 billion lira ($100 billion), according to
Customs and Trade Minister Bulent Tufenkci quoted by Hurriyet
newspaper on Tuesday.
The government plans to form a wealth management company
called Turkey Asset Management, according to the draft law, with
initial paid-in capital of 50 million liras ($16 million), to be
financed from the state privatisation fund.
Its strategic aim is to generate annual growth of 1.5
percent over the next 10 years.
But sovereign wealth funds are owned by governments, with
some of the biggest based on energy revenue and, unlike oil-rich
Norway and Gulf countries, Turkey imports almost all of its
energy needs.
And, with Turkey running a national debt which is at roughly
30 percent of economic output, some commentators raised
questions over the wisdom of the venture.
"Why would a country like Turkey that has a savings deficit
form a sovereign fund? If the government can create extra
revenue it should pay its domestic debt, thus lowering long-term
interest rates, and have a much more positive impact on the
investment climate," said Ugur Gurses, a former central banker
and a well-known commentator on economics.
ASSET SALES
Finances for the fund will be provided from the government's
asset sales, cash surpluses from the state privatisation fund
and other state institutions, the draft law said.
Some assets from the government's privatisation programme
will be transferred to the fund's portfolio. It will be exempted
from some regulations, including an anti-trust law, and fees if
any of the securities it sells are traded on the stock exchange.
The fee exemption in particular could hamper the deepening
of Turkey's capital markets, Gurses said.
Separately, a draft law was also submitted requiring workers
younger than 45 years old to be automatically registered with a
private pension plan, a move aimed at boosting domestic savings.
The contribution for employees would amount to around 3
percent of their annual income, according to the draft law.
Turkey's domestic savings rate was at 15.63 percent of gross
domestic product in 2015, it said.
The failed July 15 coup saw a faction of Turkey's military
commandeer tanks, warships and helicopters in attempt to topple
the government.
($1 = 2.9944 liras)
