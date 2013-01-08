BRIEF-Jiangsu Zhongnan Construction's unit signs ppp project
March 8 Jiangsu Zhongnan Construction Group Co Ltd
ISTANBUL Jan 8 Total lending by Turkish banks grew 16 percent last year to 805.68 billion lira ($453 billion), the Banking Regulations and Supervision Agency (BDDK) said on Tuesday.
Turkey's central bank tried to perform a delicate balancing act in 2012, seeking to reinvigorate slumping domestic demand while taking measures to prevent loan growth from getting out of control and stoking inflation.
(Reporting By Ayla Jean Yackley)
March 8 Jiangsu Zhongnan Construction Group Co Ltd
March 8 Dishman Pharmaceuticals And Chemicals Ltd
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Asia-Pacific Banks: Chart of the Month - Taiwan https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/895090 TAIPEI/SINGAPORE, March 07 (Fitch) Taiwan's high household leverage and rising debt-servicing pressures are likely to constrain economic growth and act as a headwind to further improvements in the financial profiles of Taiwanese banks, says Fitch Ratings. Risks to broader financial stability are mitigated by high