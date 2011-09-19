ISTANBUL, Sept 19 A Turkish military cargo plane
was targeted by anti-aircraft fire in Libya on Sunday after it
dropped humanitarian food aid but it returned to Turkey safely,
Turkey's armed forces said in a statement.
"Anti-aircraft weapons opened fire from the ground on the
C-160 plane but our plane gained altitude and left the area,"
the General Staff said on its website.
It said the plane offloaded the aid successfully and
returned safely to Turkey on Sunday after a stop at Benghazi
airport.
State-run Anatolian news agency said two Turkish cargo
planes had taken off from Benghazi and delivered 14 tonnes of
aid near the Niger border and at Waddan, south of Sirte. It said
investigations into the anti-aircraft fire were continuing.
Interim government forces fled in chaos from the town of
Bani Walid and pulled back from Sirte on Sunday after yet more
failed attempts to storm Muammar Gaddafi's final bastions and
take control of the entire country.
Turkey's decision to launch aid was reached when Prime
Minister Tayyip Erdogan visited Libya last week.
(Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Stamp)