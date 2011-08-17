ISTANBUL Aug 17 Limak, a Turkish infrastructure-to-energy company, considers bidding for cement maker Afyon Cimento and the sale process could be completed in 2-3 months, Chairman Nihat Ozdemir said.

Ozdemir told reporters on Tuesday that Limak is planning to invest $300 million in three years in cement making to increase the total capacity to 8.5 million tons.

Limak will increase the capacity of Ergani cement factory to 2 million tons by investing $100 million and $50 million of this investment would be financed by equity capital and the rest by short-term financing, Ozdemir said. (Writing by Seltem Iyigun)