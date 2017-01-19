ANKARA Jan 19 A senior adviser to Turkish
President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that interest rates
were "on the table" as an option for the central bank to combat
sharp falls in the lira but that it also had other instruments
at its disposal.
"The interest rate weapon is important but markets will see
it is not the only weapon against forex volatility," Erdogan
aide Cemil Ertem said in an interview with broadcaster NTV.
The central bank holds a policy meeting on Jan. 24. Many
investors say a sharp interest rate hike is needed to stop the
lira's falls, but Erdogan and some of the government believe
borrowing costs need to fall to help spur growth.
Ertem said the central bank's hands were not tied and that
its latest steps, which have included measures to tighten lira
liquidity, had reduced currency volatility.
(Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu and Daren Butler; Editing by
Nick Tattersall)