UPDATE 2-Mexico fuel prices spur fastest inflation in over 4 years

(Adds economic activity, client note) MEXICO CITY, Jan 24 Mexico's annual inflation shot up in early January to its fastest pace in over four years, stoked by a government-led increase in gasoline prices and raising the chances of another interest rate hike next month. Inflation in the 12 months through mid-January was 4.78 percent, the national statistics institute said on Tuesday, the highest half-month reading since September, 2012. A hike in low octane gasoline pri