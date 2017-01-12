ANKARA Jan 12 President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday the Turkish central bank and other banks must thwart games played with the foreign exchange rate, which is being used against the country like a weapon.

"It's clear that the speculation on the forex rate has no depth.... Our central bank and other banks must thwart these games," Erdogan said in a speech after the lira hit record lows against the dollar this week.

"The central bank has the necessary tools and ability to take measures on this. I am also calling on the business world, it is time to invest and create jobs," he said. (Reporting by Ercan Gurses; Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Daren Butler)