ANKARA Jan 12 President Tayyip Erdogan said on
Thursday the Turkish central bank and other banks must thwart
games played with the foreign exchange rate, which is being used
against the country like a weapon.
"It's clear that the speculation on the forex rate has no
depth.... Our central bank and other banks must thwart these
games," Erdogan said in a speech after the lira hit record lows
against the dollar this week.
"The central bank has the necessary tools and ability to
take measures on this. I am also calling on the business world,
it is time to invest and create jobs," he said.
(Reporting by Ercan Gurses; Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by
Daren Butler)