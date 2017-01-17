ANKARA Jan 17 Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday called on the financial sector to open credit taps or face reckoning, although he stopped short of singling out the central bank.

Erdogan, in a speech at the presidential palace, also said low interest rates will increase investors' competitiveness. Erdogan favours low interest rates to spur growth, a philosophy that puts him at odds with international investors who say Turkey's central bank needs to aggressively hike rates to stave off inflation. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Orhan Coskun; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Daren Butler)