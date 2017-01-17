ANKARA Jan 17 Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan
on Tuesday called on the financial sector to open credit taps or
face reckoning, although he stopped short of singling out the
central bank.
Erdogan, in a speech at the presidential palace, also said
low interest rates will increase investors' competitiveness.
Erdogan favours low interest rates to spur growth, a philosophy
that puts him at odds with international investors who say
Turkey's central bank needs to aggressively hike rates to stave
off inflation.
(Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Orhan Coskun; Writing by David
Dolan; Editing by Daren Butler)