ISTANBUL, July 19 Turkish lira firmed after the central bank kept all key interest rates on hold on Thursday, but raised the limit of lira required reserves that can be held in foreign exchange to 55 percent from 50 percent previously.

The lira strengthened slightly after the central bank announcement, firming to 1.8005 against the dollar, from 1.8050 beforehand.

The yield on the March 5, 2014 benchmark bond rose to 7.81 percent from 7.78 percent beforehand.

(Writing by Ece Toksabay)