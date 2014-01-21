BRIEF-TCF Bank raises prime rate to 4.00 percent
* Increasing prime rate to 4.00 percent from 3.75 percent, effective march 16, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ISTANBUL Jan 21 The Turkish lira hit a record low on Tuesday after the central bank as expected left its main interest rates on hold despite rising inflation and market pressure to tighten monetary policy to defend the ailing currency.
The lira, which weakened 17 percent against the dollar in 2013, hit 2.27 to the dollar from a level of 2.24 in early trade.
NEW YORK, March 15 Bank of America Corp Chairman and Chief Executive Brian Moynihan will once again face a shareholder vote on whether he should maintain both roles, according to the bank's proxy filing on Wednesday.
