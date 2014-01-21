ISTANBUL Jan 21 The Turkish lira hit a record low on Tuesday after the central bank as expected left its main interest rates on hold despite rising inflation and market pressure to tighten monetary policy to defend the ailing currency.

The lira, which weakened 17 percent against the dollar in 2013, hit 2.27 to the dollar from a level of 2.24 in early trade.

(Reporting by Alexandra Hudson; Editing by Nick Tattersall)