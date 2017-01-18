MOVES- OppenheimerFunds, Standard Life Investments
Jan 24 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
ANKARA Jan 18 Turkish central bank will open forex depot market on Wednesday and will be taking the bids between 11:00 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. local time, bankers said.
The central bank will be lending forex to banks with a maturity of one week and will announce the results at 11:45 a.m. (0845 GMT), they said.
The move, which bankers say is effectively a form of swap transactions, is aimed at shoring up the Turkish lira, which has lost as much as 10 percent against the dollar since the start of the year.
(Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by David Dolan)
Jan 24 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
MOSCOW/LONDON/MILAN, Jan 24 More than a month after Russia announced one of its biggest privatisations since the 1990s, selling a 19.5 percent stake in its giant oil company Rosneft, it still isn't possible to determine from public records the full identities of those who bought it.
Jan 24 U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday gave the energy industry a boost with action on pipelines, met with auto executives and moved to streamline regulations for domestic manufacturers. Highlights of the day follow: PIPELINES Trump signs two executive orders to move forward with construction of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access oil pipelines, rolling back key Obama administration environmental actions in favor of expanding energy infrastructure. AUTO INDUST