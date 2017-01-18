ANKARA Jan 18 Turkish central bank will open forex depot market on Wednesday and will be taking the bids between 11:00 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. local time, bankers said.

The central bank will be lending forex to banks with a maturity of one week and will announce the results at 11:45 a.m. (0845 GMT), they said.

The move, which bankers say is effectively a form of swap transactions, is aimed at shoring up the Turkish lira, which has lost as much as 10 percent against the dollar since the start of the year.

