ISTANBUL Jan 23 Turkey's lira weakened slightly
on Monday as investors took a cautious tack a day before a
central bank meeting widely seen as a major credibility test in
the face of a tumbling currency.
The lira has fallen some 8 percent so far this year, on top
of double-digit declines in both 2015 and 2016. Investors have
been shaken by the fall-out from last year's failed coup and
worries that the central bank is less than independent.
President Tayyip Erdogan, long a critic of borrowing costs,
wants cheap credit to spur a flagging economy.
The lira was at 3.7682 to the dollar at 0937 GMT on Monday,
slightly weaker than its close of 3.7640 on Friday, when the
Turkish currency firmed 1.6 percent.
Fifteen out of 18 economists polled by Reuters expect the
central bank to increase its benchmark repo rate on Tuesday,
with nine of them forecasting an increase of 50 basis points.
But it may take a lot more to support the currency. UBS said
last week that increases of 200 basis points may be necessary to
anchor the currency in the next month or two.
"We expect (the central bank) to hold interest rates
constant or make a very limited rate hike below market
expectations at the MPC meeting," analysts at Odeabank said in a
note to clients. MPC refers to the bank's monetary policy
committee, which ultimately decides on rates.
That would fall short of the clear signal markets are hoping
for. So far, the central bank has relied on a series of
liquidity measures - what analysts are calling "covert rate
hikes" - in an attempt to shore up the currency. The moves have
yet to turn the tide for the lira and have only underscored
concerns the bank is reluctant to act decisively, market
participants have said.
The central bank has closed off some of its traditional
funding taps, forcing banks to borrow from its costlier "late
liquidity window" to drive up borrowing costs. It has also
introduced forex swaps.
"The central bank will hike rates more gradually than the
markets expect, and it has indicated that it prefers liquidity
management rather than emergency rate hikes to fend off pressure
that it sees as more transitory," Goldman Sachs said in a note
to clients.
(Reporting by David Dolan and Nevzat Devranoglu; Editing by
Daren Butler)