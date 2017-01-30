ANKARA Jan 30 The Turkish lira firmed more than
1 percent on Monday, its biggest percentage advance in six
sessions, as investors shrugged off a sovereign debt downgrade
by Fitch amid central bank efforts to tighten liquidity.
Fitch's downgrade on Friday snuffed out Turkey's last
remaining investment grade rating, underscoring deepening
concern about politics and monetary policy in what was once a
star emerging market.
The decision, although widely expected, came hours after
rival agency Standard & Poor's surprised investors by lowering
its outlook to "negative" from "stable".
"We expect the negative decoupling of the lira to stop
unless there is a new, negative development to the contrary,"
said one foreign exchange liquidity manager at a bank in
Istanbul.
The lira firmed 1.4 percent against the dollar
and was changing hands at 3.8120 at 1131 GMT. Earlier in the
session it strengthened as far as 3.7995.
Turkey's stock market also advanced, bucking a global trend.
The benchmark BIST 100 rose 2.4 percent to 85,814
points.
Both Fitch and S&P sounded concern about political
insecurity after a failed coup last year, as well as pressure on
the central bank. More than 100,000 people have been sacked or
suspended in the civil service and the private sector since the
abortive July 15 putsch. Thousands more have been arrested.
Fitch also cautioned that a looming referendum on reforming
the constitution and creating an executive presidency - which is
expected in April - would "entrench a system in which checks and
balances have been eroded".
One of President Tayyip Erdogan's advisers, Bulent Gedikli,
on Twitter dismissed the Fitch downgrade as "political and not
economic" and called it an "intervention in Turkey's domestic
affairs".
Market participants also said the lira was underpinned by
the central bank's recent tightening. The bank this month hiked
one of its interest rates by 75 basis points and another by 100,
although it kept its benchmark rate on hold.
While the increases fell short of investor hopes for sharp
rate rises, the bank has also managed to tighten liquidity by
closing off some of its funding taps to the market, moves market
participants have referred to as "covert tightening".
On Monday, the central bank's weighted average cost of
funding spiked to 10.27 percent, its highest in
almost three years.
"The central bank has made a covert rate hike of 200 basis
points, and that's not something to be overlooked," said the
foreign exchange liquidity manager.
(Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu and Ece Toksabay; Writing by
David Dolan; Editing by Nick Tattersall and John Stonestreet)