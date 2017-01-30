(Recasts, adds stocks, data)

By Nevzat Devranoglu and Ece Toksabay

ANKARA Jan 30 Turkey's long-suffering lira currency surged more than 2 percent on Monday and stocks jumped nearly 3 percent, as investors shrugged off a sovereign debt downgrade by Fitch and piled into bank shares on expectations of strong full-year earnings.

The lira was also helped by the central bank's efforts to tighten liquidity, which brought funding costs to the highest in nearly five years. Investors have long sought tighter policy to contain inflation and put a floor under the lira.

Fitch's downgrade on Friday robbed Turkey of its last investment grade rating, underscoring deepening concern about politics and monetary policy in what was once a star emerging market.

The decision was widely expected, and market participants said they were more optimistic now with Fitch out of the way.

"We expect the negative decoupling of the lira to stop unless there is a new, negative development to the contrary," said one foreign exchange liquidity manager at a bank in Istanbul.

The lira firmed 2.2 percent to 3.7836 to the dollar by 1603 GMT, its strongest performance since the middle of this month. The currency has been battered this year - on top of double-digit declines in 2015 and 2016 - partly on concerns over the independence of its central bank.

President Tayyip Erdogan has declared himself an "enemy" of interest rates. The central bank has raised rates but stopped short of the hefty hikes sought by investors. It has also used other measures to tighten liquidity that some market participants have called "covert" tightening.

The BIST 100 index of stocks jumped 2.9 percent to 86,237 as banking stocks surged. The index closed at its highest since April 2016.

BANK EARNINGS

Banks were a major driver in the stock surge, with the index of bank stocks closing up 5.3 percent. Turkey's banking regulator said earlier that the industry's full-year net profit increased 44 percent. Banks are due to report their earnings results in the coming days.

Market participants also said the lira was underpinned by the central bank's recent tightening. The bank this month hiked one of its interest rates by 75 basis points and another by 100, although it kept its benchmark rate on hold.

On Monday, the central bank's weighted average cost of funding rose above 10.3 percent, according to Reuters calculations from central bank data. That is the highest in almost five years.

The central bank said on its Twitter feed it was maintaining a tight policy stance to reduce volatility in the lira.

"The central bank has made a covert rate hike of 200 basis points, and that's not something to be overlooked," said the foreign exchange liquidity manager.