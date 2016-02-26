ISTANBUL Feb 26 Turkey's lira weakened more than two percent to 3.0 against the dollar on Friday ahead of an expected ratings review from Fitch and as upbeat U.S. economic data helped bolster the U.S. currency.

Fitch is due to release a review of its sovereign ratings on Turkey on Friday. It has a BBB-, the lowest investment grade rating, and while Turkey is seen as having strong public finances and a record of resilience to external shocks, investors have been worried about central bank independence.

The lira weakened as far as 3.0001 against the dollar. By 1937 GMT it was at 2.9985.

