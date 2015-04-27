(Repeats April 24 story with no changes to text)
By Sujata Rao and Vincent Flasseur
LONDON, April 24 The Turkish lira's fall to
record lows has ramped up the cost of repaying predominantly
dollar-denominated external debt while failing to deliver any
boost to exports, which remain focused on Europe with its weak
currency.
Cheaper currencies usually make exports more competitive,
ultimately boosting growth. But in Turkey, the currency's plunge
may instead be raising financial stability risks, because so far
it has not seen any improvement in terms of trade while firms
earning revenues in lira will find it costlier to repay dollar
debt.
The clue lies in the lira's exchange rate to the euro, which
is actually up 1.6 percent over the past year,
according to this graphic:
link.reuters.com/fag64w
Versus the dollar, the lira has fallen 20 percent in
this period. On Friday the battered currency hit record lows
near 2.74, pressured by upcoming elections and the central
bank's reluctance to irk the government by raising interest
rates.
"In a way Turkey has had the worst of both worlds," said
William Jackson at Capital Economics.
Government data shows that more than 40 percent of Turkish
exports go to the European Union and Jackson said the euro zone
accounted for a third of the total.
"Most of their liabilities are in dollars and a large part
of their exports go to the euro zone. The fact the lira has
depreciated against the dollar is bad for their liabilities, but
they have not seen much benefit on the trade side."
To read more about the impact on Turkish dollar debt, click
on.
Turkish exports last month were 13.4 percent below year-ago
levels, while imports declined only 5.6 percent.
The March trade deficit was 14.8 percent wider year-on-year.
The other negative for Turkey is oil, prices for which have
risen a lot more in lira than in dollars, according to this
graphic: link.reuters.com/xag64w
SEB analyst Per Hammarlund says that unless the lira
depreciates meaningfully against the euro, Turkey's central bank
is unlikely to defend the lira.
He notes, however, that since the end of January, the lira
has depreciated 9 percent to around 2.95 per euro. A fall to
3.10 is when the central bank will turn hawkish, he reckons.
