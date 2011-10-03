ISTANBUL Oct 3 Turkish bank loans have grown 23.2 percent so far in 2011, data up to Sept. 23 showed, accelerating from 22.4 percent as of the previous week, yet standing below the central bank's target of 25 percent growth for the year. Year-on-year, bank loans were 37.8 percent up as of Sept. 23, down from 38 percent growth on Sept. 16, according to the weekly data released by banking regulator BDDK. To rein in domestic demand and limit a record high current account, Turkey's central bank has ramped up required reserve ratios (RRRs) on banks' lira deposits, while keeping interest rates at historic lows to deter foreign capital inflows. It said in September that loan growth was slowing and that it would end the year on target if currency moves were included.

Turkey's Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan said last week that they won't question banks if they show more than 25 percent loan growth, in a signal that the government is satisfied with the current pace of the slowdown in lending. BDDK said on Monday that total loans amounted to 659.5 billion lira as of Sept. 23, up from 535.34 billion lira at the end of last year. The BDDK has imposed higher charges on banks whose consumer loans exceed 20 percent of total loans and changed its method for calculating consumer credit risk in relation to capital adequacy ratios. But with the outlook for the global economy deteriorating, the central bank said last month that all policy instruments could be eased if needed, and on Sept. 12 it said banks could meet part of their reserve requirements in foreign currencies until the end of the month to ease bank liquidity. (Writing by Ece Toksabay)