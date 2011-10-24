ISTANBUL Oct 24 Turkish bank loans have grown 25.28 percent so far in 2011, data up to Oct. 14 showed, accelerating from 24.58 percent a week earlier, to stand marginally above the central bank's target of 25 percent growth for the full year.

Year-on-year, bank loans were up 38.32 percent up as of Oct. 14, a tad slower than 38.58 percent year-on-year growth recorded for the previous week, according to weekly data released by banking regulator BDDK.

To rein in domestic demand and limit a record high current account, Turkey's central bank has ramped up required reserve ratios (RRRs) on banks' lira deposits, while keeping interest rates at historic lows to deter foreign capital inflows.

Earlier in October, the bank said it was lowering banks' forex RRRs to encourage a lengthening of maturities, in a move to provide some $1.3 billion in liquidity to the market.

The central bank had said it wanted to keep loan growth to 25 percent this year, after loans expanded 34 percent in 2010.

Turkey's Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan said late last month the government will not question banks if they show more than 25 percent loan growth, a signal that they are satisfied with the current pace of the slowdown in lending.

BDDK said on Monday total loans amounted to 670.7 billion lira as of Oct. 14, up from 535.34 billion lira at the end of last year.

The regulator has imposed higher charges on banks whose consumer loans exceed 20 percent of total loans and changed its method for calculating consumer credit risk in relation to capital adequacy ratios.

