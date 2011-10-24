ISTANBUL Oct 24 Turkish bank loans have grown
25.28 percent so far in 2011, data up to Oct. 14 showed,
accelerating from 24.58 percent a week earlier, to stand
marginally above the central bank's target of 25 percent growth
for the full year.
Year-on-year, bank loans were up 38.32 percent up as of Oct.
14, a tad slower than 38.58 percent year-on-year growth recorded
for the previous week, according to weekly data released by
banking regulator BDDK.
To rein in domestic demand and limit a record high current
account, Turkey's central bank has ramped up required reserve
ratios (RRRs) on banks' lira deposits, while keeping interest
rates at historic lows to deter foreign capital inflows.
Earlier in October, the bank said it was lowering banks'
forex RRRs to encourage a lengthening of maturities, in a move
to provide some $1.3 billion in liquidity to the market.
The central bank had said it wanted to keep loan growth to 25
percent this year, after loans expanded 34 percent in 2010.
Turkey's Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan said late last
month the government will not question banks if they show more
than 25 percent loan growth, a signal that they are satisfied
with the current pace of the slowdown in lending.
BDDK said on Monday total loans amounted to 670.7 billion
lira as of Oct. 14, up from 535.34 billion lira at the end of
last year.
The regulator has imposed higher charges on banks whose
consumer loans exceed 20 percent of total loans and changed its
method for calculating consumer credit risk in relation to
capital adequacy ratios.
