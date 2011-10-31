ISTANBUL Oct 31 Turkish bank loans have grown 25.8 percent so far this year, marginally above the central bank's target of 25 percent growth for the full year, data up to Oct. 21 showed on Monday.

The data showed a marginal acceleration in lending from the previous week's data, which showed loans had risen 25.3 percent in the year up to Oct. 14.

Year-on-year, bank loans were up 38.4 percent up as of Oct. 21, slightly faster than 38.3 percent year-on-year growth recorded for the previous week, according to weekly data released by banking regulator BDDK.

To rein in domestic demand and limit a record high current account, Turkey's central bank had ramped up required reserve ratios (RRRs) on banks' lira deposits, while keeping interest rates at historic lows to deter foreign capital inflows.

However, the central bank changed its stance this month. It raised the overnight lending rate and last week it said it was tightening policy to support the lira but also cut lira RRRs to ease some of the pressure on banks. The cut in lira RRRs is seen providing some 11 billion lira of liquidity to the market, which could facilitate lending but has not pushed down lending rates.

Since the end of 2010, the central bank has said it wanted to keep loan growth to 25 percent this year, after it expanded 34 percent in 2010.

Turkey's Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan said late last month that the government would not question banks if they show more than 25 percent loan growth, a signal that they are satisfied with the current slower pace of lending.

BDDK said on Monday total loans amounted to 673.4 billion lira ($386 billion) as of Oct. 21, up from 535.34 billion lira at the end of last year.

The regulator has imposed higher charges on banks whose consumer loans exceed 20 percent of total loans and changed its method for calculating consumer credit risk in relation to capital adequacy ratios. ($1 = 1.745 Turkish Liras) (Writing by Seltem Iyigun; Editing by Susan Fenton)