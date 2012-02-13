ISTANBUL Feb 13 Growth in Turkish bank
loans slowed to less than 26 percent year-on-year at the
beginning of February, adding to signs to a gradual economic
slowdown after a year of unorthodox monetary policy by the
central bank aiming at preventing overheating.
The figures were sharply above numbers of closer to 10
percent given by central bank governor Erdem Basci last month
and were not directly comparable. But they gave
the same indication of a steady easing of the loan growth which
drove Turkey's double-digit economic expansion a year ago.
Loan growth stood at 25.47 percent from a year earlier as of
Feb. 3, declining from 26.37 percent a week earlier, according
to the weekly data published by banking regulator BDDK.
Year-on-year loans growth stood at 29.50 percent at the end
of 2011, above the central bank's target of 25 percent growth
for the full year.
The central bank had said it wanted to keep loan growth to
25 percent in 2011, after loans expanded 34 percent in 2010,
fuelling demand for imports that have led to worryingly high
external deficits.
The nominal figures provide the basis for the Turkish
central bank's considerations on monetary policy, although it
tends to refer publicly to numbers adjusted for shifts in
exchange rates.
(Writing by Seltem Iyigun)